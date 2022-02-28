﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

More Chinese vehicle producers to increase investments in NEVs

Monday, 28 February 2022 17:05:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.186 million units, down 9.7 percent month on month and up 6.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), stated that the sales of new energy passenger vehicles in 2021 rose by twofold year on year, while new energy total credits only amounted to 8.43 million, up just 56 percent year on year, which signals that more vehicle producers in China will increase investments in new energy vehicle (NEV) production.

On July 2, 2018, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and China’s Customs and General Administration for Market Regulation jointly announced the launch of combined trading of credits for vehicle producers based on average fuel consumption and new electric vehicles (the former having a negative value and the latter a positive value).


Tags: China  automotive  Far East  investments  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Feb

Baowu Group starts construction on hydrogen shaft furnace project

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

CAAM: China's auto vehicle output down 16.7% in Jan from Dec, up slightly y-o-y

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales to reach 5.5 million units in 2022

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

Heavy truck sales in China down 57 percent in January