More Chinese vehicle producers to increase investments in NEVs

Monday, 28 February 2022 17:05:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.186 million units, down 9.7 percent month on month and up 6.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), stated that the sales of new energy passenger vehicles in 2021 rose by twofold year on year, while new energy total credits only amounted to 8.43 million, up just 56 percent year on year, which signals that more vehicle producers in China will increase investments in new energy vehicle (NEV) production.

On July 2, 2018, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and China’s Customs and General Administration for Market Regulation jointly announced the launch of combined trading of credits for vehicle producers based on average fuel consumption and new electric vehicles (the former having a negative value and the latter a positive value).