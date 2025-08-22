MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.1 percent in August 11-17

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 11-17 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of hot-rolled steel strip and common steel plate rose by 0.3 percent, while prices of rebar and high-speed wire rod declined by 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.7 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1321