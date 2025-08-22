 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average rebar prices in China down 0.1 percent in August 11-17

Friday, 22 August 2025 10:08:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 11-17 period this year the average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of hot-rolled steel strip and common steel plate rose by 0.3 percent, while prices of rebar and high-speed wire rod declined by 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.7 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week.  

$1 = RMB 7.1321


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat for the fourth consecutive week

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Mexican long steel markets stable amid increased sales to Canadian buyers

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod pricing resumes upward trend on continuing supply issues

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

North African longs export offers slide amid slower trade

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Romania’s rebar prices stable, wire rod spot prices under pressure from weak demand

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey soften

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

S. Africa preliminarily increases steel import duties to protect local industry

21 Aug | Steel News

UAE’s Emsteel raises rebar offers for Sept as local consumption strengthens

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 21, 2025 

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar mills are struggling to generate sales, workable prices soften

20 Aug | Longs and Billet