MOC: Average rebar price in China down 1.5 percent in Oct 13-19, 2025

Monday, 27 October 2025 09:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 13-19 period this year the average finished steel price in China moved down.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot-rolled steel strip and common steel medium plate declined by 1.5 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 0.9 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.  


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

