MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.9 percent in September 1-7, 2025

Thursday, 11 September 2025 09:44:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 1-7 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channel decreased by 1.1 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal rose by 1.9 percent, while the average prices of both thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.4 percent, week on week, respectively.  


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

