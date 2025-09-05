 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.3 percent in August 25-31, 2025

Friday, 05 September 2025 09:35:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 25-31 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal decreased by 0.4 percent, the average price of coking coal remained stable, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.3 percent, week on week.  


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

