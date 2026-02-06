MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.1 percent in Jan 26-Feb 1 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 26-February 1 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channels, high-speed wire rod and rebar decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of thermal coal remained stable, all week on week.