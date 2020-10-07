MMK’s innovative products contribute to H1 profit

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 13:35:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has stated that it considers the development of scientific and technical activities as the most important task for improving production efficiency.

As part of the company’s project for the development of innovative products in the first half of the current year, the company mastered production technology for rolled sheets with a width of 2,055 mm from S235J2 steel. The aim of the project is to expand this brand’s range of steel at the hot rolling mill 2500 in sheet rolling shop No. 4. In addition, the production technology for rolled sheets with thicknesses of 35 mm, 40 mm and 50 mm from MAGSTRONG W900QL was mastered to expand the size range of the premium brand of high-strength and wear-resistant MAGSTRONG steel. There are plans to conduct additional production experiments to master the production technology of sheets with other thicknesses.

MMK has also refined its technology for producing wire rods with a diameter of 5.5 mm made of S2Ni2 and S3TiB steel. This will allow for the expansion of the brand range of the long-product shop to provide the MMK-METIZ Magnitogorsk Hardware and Calibration plant with rolling stock for the manufacture of import-substituting welding wires.

Additionally, during the first half of this year, the company developed production technology for hot dip galvanized steel with deep-matt polymer coating modules of an average corrugated surface texture of GOST 34180, in sizes of 0.45 mm х 1,250 mm and 0.50 mm х 1, 250 mm. This will expand the range of hot dip galvanized rolled products with polymer coatings produced by MMK.

In the first half of the current year, the plant shipped 8,246 mt of new products worth RUB 365 million ($4.67 million). The profit from the sale of these products amounted to RUB 50 million ($640,870).