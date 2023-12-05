﻿
Russia’s MMK sets record for daily production of HDG in November

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:03:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) has announced that its hot dip galvanizing section achieved a record for daily production of hot dip galvanized rolled products in November this year.

The maximum output was recorded on November 14, when continuous hot dip galvanizing units No. 1 and No. 2 together produced 2,883 mt of rolled products. This is the highest daily volume of total output produced at these facilities since their respective start-ups in 2002 and 2008.

Currently, MMK’s production site for galvanized products is operating at full capacity, with output of these products exceeding last year’s level by approximately 30 percent.

Continuous hot dip galvanizing units No. 1 and No. 2 have annual production capacities of 500,000 mt and 450,000 mt, respectively.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Russia CIS Steelmaking MMK 

