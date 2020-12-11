Mining investments in Peru decline 30.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Friday, 11 December 2020 19:09:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in the accumulated period of January to October this year declined 30.2 percent, year-over-year, to $4.70 billion, according to a report from the nation’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government data, mining investments declined across all segments in the 10-month period. Mining investments in beneficiation plants in Jan-Oct fell 0.6 percent, year-over-year, and 23.9 percent for the mining equipment sector, also on a year-over-year basis. Investments in Jan-Oct for exploration, infrastructure and development decreased 40 percent, 35.3 percent, and 70.2 percent, respectively, all on a year-over-year analysis.