Minas Gerais state unveils stricter dam safety rules

Monday, 01 March 2021 22:31:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has unveiled an updated regulation for mining and iron ore dams. According to the government, the decree No. 48,140 of 2021 has 38 articles.

The classification of mining dams is one of the new rules. The classification will help Minas Gerais regulators to establish monitoring and inspection priorities. This way, regulators will be able to focus on the dams that offer the most risk.

The decree also demands companies auditing mining dams to take part of a credentialing process within a state environment regulator.

The regulation also gives further details about the decommissioning of dams in Minas Gerais state, which is expected to be completed by February 2022. The document gives detailed instructions on how such decommissioning process should take place. The decree also sets, among other things, specifications for emergency works at dams.