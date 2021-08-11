﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Minas Gerais regulator to halt works at iron ore site following water slope collapse

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 22:33:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Minas Gerais state environmental regulator, FEAM, said this week it will likely halt works at an iron ore site owned by Itaminas following a water slope collapse this week.

A wall at an Itaminas iron ore landfill located at its Engenho Seco mine in Sarzedo city in Minas Gerais state collapsed this week. Brazilian mining regulator, ANM, and FEAM have inspected Itamina’s faulty landfill.

The company said nobody was hurt and there were no damages to the environment. Itaminas said the collapse of its water slope doesn’t affect its iron ore dams. FEAM’s technicians found the collapse occurred near a site where Itaminas was carrying out expansion works to set up a beneficiation plant.

The halt in works near the affected site will not interfere with iron ore activity at the remainder of Engenho Seco mine, the company said.


Tags: South America  mining  Brazil  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Aug

Prosecutors seek to cancel licensing of iron ore company in Brazil
05  Aug

Brazilian policymaker suggests increased mining tax
26  Jul

Vale allowed to resume Fabrica beneficiation and pelletizing activities
26  Jul

Tombador Iron makes first iron ore shipment from Brazilian site
14  Jul

Vale completes retention structure at Fabrica iron ore mine