Mexico's steel imports down 13.5 percent in September

Friday, 15 November 2024 10:52:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of imports of finished steel products to Mexico decreased 13.5 percent in September, year-over-year, to $2.39 billion. It is the fifth consecutive annual decline, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Exports of finished steel products remain on the negative trend of the last 25 months (since September 2022). In September, the value decreased 6.4 percent, year-over-year, to $943 million.

The trade flow of finished steel products from Mexico with the world reached $3.30 billion, 11.6 percent less, year-over-year.

In the accumulated to September, the value of exports decreased 8.4 percent or $804 million to total $8.81 billion. Imports totaled $22.95 billion, 12.9 percent or $3.4 billion less than in the January-September period of last year.

In September, the trade balance of the Mexican steel industry was in deficit by $1.45 billion, 17.6 percent less than in the same month last year. In the accumulated nine months, the deficit was $14.13 billion, 15.5 percent less than in the January-September period of 2023.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

