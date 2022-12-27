﻿
English
Mexico’s rebar production, export and consumption in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 00:52:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Rebar production in Mexico totaled 3.83 million metric tons in the January-November period of 2022, 0.5 percent more than the same period in 2021. The current reporting period had the highest volume of finished steel products, data from the Mexican Chamber of Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Rebar exports were the second highest volume product during this same reporting period. In the first 11 months of the year, 573,000/mt were exported, 7.3 percent more. In imports, according to data from Canacero, rebar did not rank among the top 10 main products.

On the consumption side, rebar was the fourth most important steel product in Mexico with 3.27 million/mt in the Jan-Nov period, a volume that decreased 0.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2021.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.


