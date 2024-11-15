Mexico's HDG consumption down 0.7 percent in September

Mexico's apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) totaled 402,000 metric tons (mt) in September, down 0.7 percent year-over-year. So far this year, it has accumulated six annual increases, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In at least the last 33 months (since January 2022), only six times has Mexico's HDG consumption exceeded 400,000 mt per month. Two are this year (August and September) and four times last year.

Production increased 3.8 percent year-over-year to 300,000 mt. It was the fifth consecutive annual increase. That volume is also the second highest in at least the last 33 months (since January 2022). The highest consumption was in March 2022 with 302,000 mt.

Imports were 136,000 mt, 8.7 percent less than in September last year. HDG exports totaled 34,000 mt, 3 percent more than in the same month last year.

In the accumulated period to September, consumption increased 2.3 percent to 3.48 million mt and production increased 1.8 percent to 2.54 million mt. Exports increased 11.0 percent to 358,000 mt and imports grew 5.7 percent to 1.28 million mt.