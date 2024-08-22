 |  Login 
Mexico’s CRC consumption up 6.2 percent in June

Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:13:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 6.2 percent, year-over-year, in June, to 375,000 metric tons (mt), it is the eighth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Chamber Mexican Association of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production increased 4.2 percent, year-over-year, to 250,000 mt, posting the second consecutive annual increase.

In the January-June period, CRC consumption reached 2.39 million mt, 17.8 percent or 362,000 mt more compared to the same period in 2023. Production totaled 1.57 million mt, 5.7 percent more.

In international trade, imports totaled 884,000 mt, 40.2 percent or 253,000 mt more and exports decreased 28.2 percent or 24,000 mt to 61,000 mt.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, in Mexico the producers of CRC are Ternium, Galvasid and Tyasa. Before the paralysis due to insolvency, it also produced Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA).


Tags: Crc Flats Mexico North America Steelmaking Consumption Production 

