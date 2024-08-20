Mexico's automotive trade flow down 0.4 percent in June to $22.89 billion

Mexico's trade flow with the world in the automotive industry registered a reduction of 0.4 percent in June, year-over-year, to $22.89 billion, the first decrease after two consecutive annual increases, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis to the data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Imports related to the automotive industry in Mexico (light vehicles, heavy vehicles and auto parts) totaled $7.28 billion, 1.8 percent more than June of last year.

The value of exports totaled $15.61 billion, 1.4 percent less than the same month last year.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) show that the automotive industry in Mexico is the second largest consumer of steel.

In the accumulated value of the first half of the year, the value of exports of the automotive industry totaled $95.22 billion and imports totaled $43.15 billion, figures that represent increases of 6.5 and 10.7 percent, in the same order, compared to the first half of 2023.

The automotive industry has historically had a surplus, as demonstrated by statistical data from the last 30 years. In June it was $8.3 billion, 4.0 percent less, year-over-year, and in the six-month it totaled $52.07 billion, 3.3 percent or $1.66 billion more compared to the January-June period of last year.