 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's automotive trade flow declines 9.2 percent in September

Monday, 18 November 2024 10:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's trade flow with the world in the automotive industry registered a 9.2 percent drop in September, year-over-year, to $22.1 billion. It is the lowest figure in the last eight months, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports related to the automotive industry in Mexico (light vehicles, heavy vehicles and auto parts) totaled $15.4 billion, 7.4 percent less than in September of last year. The value of imports totaled $6.7 billion, 13.1 percent less in the period.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) show that the automotive industry in Mexico is the second largest consumer of steel.

In the January-September period, the value of automotive industry exports totaled $144.1 billion and imports totaled $64.8 billion, figures that represent increases of 3.7 and 7.2 percent, respectively, compared to January-September 2023.

The trade flow in the given period was $208.9 billion, 4.8 percent or $9.5 billion more than the accumulated period from January to September of last year.

The automotive industry is historically surplus-producing, as demonstrated by statistical data for the last 30 years. In September it was $8.8 billion, 2.6 percent less, year-over-year, and the accumulated total was $79.3 billion, 1.0 percent or $779 million more than the period January-September of last year.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Heavy truck production in Mexico down 7.8 percent in October

12 Nov | Steel News

Toyota to invest $1.45 billion to strengthen its two plants in Mexico

11 Nov | Steel News

China's MG Motor to invest $1.0 billion in Mexico

07 Nov | Steel News

AMDA vehicle sales in Mexico to exceed 1.5 million in 2024

07 Nov | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production sees increase in October

07 Nov | Steel News

New vehicle sales in Mexico up 7.0 percent in October

05 Nov | Steel News

AMDA applauds initiative to stop massive import of used cars from the US to Mexico

04 Nov | Steel News

German Audi to move production from Belgium to Mexico

01 Nov | Steel News

Mexican Mexstamp begins construction of its second automotive stamping plant

22 Oct | Steel News

Volkswagen, Audi and 17 suppliers in Mexico paralyzed by hurricane Milton

21 Oct | Steel News