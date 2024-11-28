 |  Login 
Mexico's automotive exports hit new all-time high in October

Thursday, 28 November 2024 14:01:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's automotive exports in October were worth $18.74 billion, up 3.4 percent year-over-year. That amount is a new all-time high and is the third time in history that a month has exceeded $18 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of preliminary data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In October, the automotive industry (light and heavy vehicles and auto parts) accounted for 35.7 percent of manufacturing industry exports. It also accounted for 32.5 percent of Mexico's total exports.

The dynamism of the automotive industry boosted manufacturing industry exports to $52.49 billion, up 10.4 percent year-over-year, in October. That amount is a new all-time high. This is the first time that the $52 billion mark has been exceeded in a month; the previous historical record was $50.23 billion, in September 2022.


