Mexico threatens retaliation if Donald Trump applies 25 percent tariffs

The Mexican government, through the country's international trade authority, warned that if the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, follows through on his threats to impose 25 percent trade tariffs on all Mexican exports to the United States, there will be retaliation.

"If you put tariffs, we will also put tariffs," said Marcelo Ebrard, head of Mexico's Ministry of Economy, in a radio interview in Mexico, reported the newspaper El Universal.



According to a research report by the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, with Trump's political victory, Mexican exporters will be the most affected.

Mexican government data, seen by SteelOrbis, show that the United States bought 95.3 percent of all Mexican exports ($354 billion, from January to August). Of Mexico's total imports ($417 billion, from January to August), the United States contributed 40.5 percent of the total.