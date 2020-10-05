﻿
English
Mexico sets CVD over imports of flat cold-finished stainless steel from China

Monday, 05 October 2020 00:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has imposed countervailing duties (CVD) over the imports of flat cold-finished stainless steel from China, it said, while also exempting Taiwanese exports of the product. SE did not set a specific timeframe for how long the CVD tariffs should last.

SE said all Chinese exporters should pay a $0.63/kg or $630/mt levy, while imports coming from YLSS will pay a $0.05/kg or $50/mt. SE said imports of the product coming from Yieh Mau, Yieh United or any other Taiwanese seller are exempt from the taxes.

The CVD were imposed, following an investigation last year requested by domestic producer Outokumpu Mexinox. It produces strips, sheets, circles and plate materials at its finishing mill in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

The products subject to the CVD fall under the following HS codes: 7219.34.01, 7219.35.01, 7220.20.02, 9802.00.01, 9802.00.02, 9802.00.03, 9802.00.07, 9802.00.10, 9802.00.13 and 9802.00.19.


