Mexico reviews CVD on CRC imports from Russia and Kazakhstan

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:34:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Mexican Ministry of Economy has announced that it has initiated an administrative review regarding the countervailing duty on cold rolled coil (CRC) imports from Russia and Kazakhstan, following a request from local steel producers Ternium Mexico and Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA).

The ministry said the period of review goes from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, while the period of analysis starts on April 1, 2014 and ends on March 31, 2019. The current countervailing duties for cold rolled coil imports from Russia and Kazakhstan stand at 15 percent and 22 percent respectively.

The products subject to the administrative review are currently classified under Harmonized System code numbers 7209.16.01 and 7209.17.

The ministry imposed on July 1, 2015 a countervailing duty on the imports of the given products over a period of five years.