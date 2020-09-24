﻿
English
Mexico investigating slab imports from Brazil and Russia

Thursday, 24 September 2020 13:40:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said it will investigate the imports of slab from Brazil and Russia, following a request from ArcelorMittal Mexico.

SE said the products fall under the HS codes 7207.12.99, 7207.20.99, 7224.90.02 and 7224.90.99.

SE said that according to its preliminary analysis, there is enough evidence to presume that imports of Brazilian and Russian slab harmed the Mexican steel industry. The price of Brazilian and Russian slab was between 12 and 2 percent cheaper than Mexican slab produced domestically, SE said.

The period of review goes from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, while the period of analysis goes from January 1, 2017, and ends on December 31, 2019.


