Mexico initiates new permit system for steel exports to the US

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, unveiled on Friday a new pre-approval permit system for steel exports to the US. The system is aimed to prevent certain steel exports to the US from other countries, such as China, to be routed through Mexico or pretend to have been produced in Mexico.

SE said the system would come into effect as of August 27, 2020. The government decree is valid until June 30, 2021, except for semi-finished steel exports, with a deadline of December 31, 2020.

SE said the products that need pre-approval to be exported to the US include seamless steel tubes, mechanical pipes, as well as certain semi-finished products.

To export those products, exporters need to present a Mexican federal exporting registry, a certificate number for the rolling mill which produced the product, including its date of certificate, country of origin, detailed description of the product, quantity, among other details.