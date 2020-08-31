﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico initiates new permit system for steel exports to the US

Monday, 31 August 2020 00:25:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, unveiled on Friday a new pre-approval permit system for steel exports to the US. The system is aimed to prevent certain steel exports to the US from other countries, such as China, to be routed through Mexico or pretend to have been produced in Mexico.

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, unveiled on Friday a new pre-approval permit system for steel exports to the US. The system is aimed to prevent certain steel exports to the US from other countries, such as China, to be routed through Mexico or pretend to have been produced in Mexico.

SE said the system would come into effect as of August 27, 2020. The government decree is valid until June 30, 2021, except for semi-finished steel exports, with a deadline of December 31, 2020.

SE said the products that need pre-approval to be exported to the US include seamless steel tubes, mechanical pipes, as well as certain semi-finished products.

To export those products, exporters need to present a Mexican federal exporting registry, a certificate number for the rolling mill which produced the product, including its date of certificate, country of origin, detailed description of the product, quantity, among other details.


Tags: North America  Mexico  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

Deacero appealing US wire rod duties
19  Aug

Mexico renews duties on steel pipe imports from China
11  Aug

Mexican industrial production declines in June
06  Aug

Ternium sees revenues decline for Mexico in Q2
03  Aug

Mexico's ICH posts higher net profit in Q2