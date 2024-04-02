﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

USTR requests Mexico review working conditions of auto parts company

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 22:45:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Trade Representative (USTR) asked the Mexican government to review the labor rights of workers at the Servicios Industriales González company, dedicated to the manufacture of steel components for companies such as John Deere, Caterpillar and Komatzu in the northern state of Nuevo León.

“Department of Labor, Office of Trade Representative seek review of alleged labor rights’ denial at Nuevo León, Mexico, industrial parts facility,” reported the United States government.

The petition on labor rights is part of the USMCA trade agreement. Servicios Industriales González manufactures steel components and operates three integrated plants that employ approximately 500 workers. The company's goods are part of the production chain of international brands such as John Deere, Caterpillar and Komatzu.

Mexico's government has 10 days to decide whether to conduct a review and 45 days to investigate the claims of denied workers’ rights and present its findings.

According to USMCA rules, the penalty for denial of labor rights consists of the elimination of preferential tariff treatment for exported goods. In addition to fines and even a ban on the entry of goods into the US market in case of repeat offenses.


Tags: US Mexico North America Trading 

Similar articles

US Senators propose bill to stop “Mexican steel surge”

13 Mar | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD duty review results for rebar from Mexico

08 Dec | Steel News

US and Mexico agree to monitoring program to prevent transshipment of grain-oriented electrical steel

05 Nov | Steel News

US DOC alleges dumping margins for Mexican wire mesh at 64.07-153.68 percent

22 Jul | Steel News

US DOC issues final review results for Mexican wire rod

01 Jul | Steel News

USMCA trade agreement enters into force, applauded by steel associations

01 Jul | Steel News

Canada approves USMCA trade agreement

17 Mar | Steel News

US finds circumvention in rebar imports from Mexico’s Deacero

05 Mar | Steel News

AISI applauds signing of USMCA trade deal

29 Jan | Steel News

US ratification of USMCA deal imminent

10 Dec | Steel News