US issues preliminary AD duty review results for rebar from Mexico

Thursday, 08 December 2022 15:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2020, and October 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.05 percent for Deacero, 16.28 percent for Grupo Acerero and 6.35 percent for ArcelorMittal Mexico, Grupo Simec, Sidertul and other exporters.

The preliminary antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 7.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7215.90.1000, 7215.90.5000, 7221.00.0015, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, 7222.11.0001, 7222.11.0057, 7222.11.0059, 7222.30.0001, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6085, 7228.20.1000, and 7228.60.6000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


