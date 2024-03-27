Exports of steel products from Mexico down 15 percent in January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 22:29:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

International sales by Mexican steelmakers declined 15.2 percent in January, year-over-year, to 260,000 metric ton, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In contrast, the import of steel products to Mexico accumulated 11 consecutive months of constant increase, increasing in January by 17.3 percent, year-over-year, to 975,000 mt.

By product, the greatest increases were in the import of alloy plates with 36,000 mt, which represented an increase of 28.6 percent to total 161,000 mt. Cold rolled sheet (CRC) increased 32.8 percent or 34,000 mt more to total 138,000 mt.

International purchases of galvanized sheet (HDG) increased by 25,000 mt or 26.7 percent, year-over-year, in January to total 117,000 mt.

Of the 144,000 mt increase in imports, the United States contributed 45,000 mt, going from 257,000 mt to 302,000 mt. That volume represented 31.0 percent of the total.

Imports from Vietnam increased by 452 percent or 20,000 mt to 24,000 mt. Germany exported 37,000 mt to Mexico, a volume that represented an annual increase of 34.5 percent.

In contrast, imports from China decreased 12.2 percent, totaling 100,000 mt. Those from Japan decreased 0.6 percent to 141,000 mt.

In January, for every ton of steel exported in Mexico, 3.8 tons were imported, a figure higher than the 2.7 tons in the same month last year and higher than the 2.3 tons in January 2022.