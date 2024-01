Tuesday, 16 January 2024 23:20:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

In November, the value of Mexican iron ore imports increased by 54.3 percent, year-over-year, to $24.6 million, the second consecutive annual increase, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of iron ore imports in the January-November period totaled $357 million, 0.9 percent more than the $354 million in the same period of 2022.

In the Inegi information, there are no records of the export of iron ore.