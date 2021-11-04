Mexico declines to impose duties on Brazilian and Russian slab imports

Thursday, 04 November 2021 19:53:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has concluded an anti-dumping (AD) investigation into the imports of slab from Brazil and Russia, and has decided not to impose any levies, it said on Thursday.

The AD investigation was requested by domestic steelmaker ArcelorMittal Mexico on June 30, 2020. SE published a notice that it would commence the investigation on September 21, 2020.

ArcelorMittal Mexico claimed that Brazil and Russia dumped steel slab prices between 2017 and 2019, harming Mexico’s steel industry. SE said it did find enough elements to sustain that Brazilian and Russian exports of slab to Mexico during 2017 and 2019 occurred at dumped prices. However, SE couldn’t determine the Mexican steel industry was harmed. As a result, it decided to conclude and archive the investigation, imposing no duties.

The products subject to the AD investigation fell under the HS codes 7207.12.99, 7207.20.99, 7224.90.02 and 7224.90.99.