Mexico declares definitive AD on steel girder imports from Germany, Spain and the UK

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:57:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government announced that it concluded the antidumping (AD) investigation on steel girders produced in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom and decided to reduce the compensatory tariff on products from Spain by 33.6 percent, and the tariff on products from the Spanish company ArcelorMittal Olaberría Bergara. Tariffs on products from Germany and the United Kingdom remain unchanged.

The steel girders product is related to HTS codes 7216.32.01 and 7216.33.01 of the Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE). Although with the recent changes, tariff fraction 7216.32.01 was suppressed and added to fraction 7216.32.99 of the TIGIE.

The definitive compensatory quota for the import of type I and type H steel girders is "$0.0666 dollars per kilogram for imports originating in Spain from other exporting companies," published today the Ministry of Economy (SE), the regulatory body of international trade, in the official gazette (DOF).

The definitive fee that comes into force tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, is 33.6 percent less than the $0.1003 declared in the preliminary fee of August 9, 2022.

For the Spanish unit of the steel giant ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal Olaberría Bergara, the SE reported today, the compensatory fee is $0.0613 per kilogram, 24.8 percent less than the preliminary rate of $0.0815 per kilogram.

For imports originating in the United Kingdom, it remained unchanged at $0.1270 per kilogram and also unchanged for imports from the United Kingdom at $0.1095 per kilogram.

The AD investigation began on April 29, 2021 at the request of Gerdau Corsa, a company that concentrates 60 percent of the production of steel girders. According to the SE report, Gerdau Corsa is not affiliated with the National Iron and Steel Chamber (Canacero).

The companies DeAcero and Grupo Simec (through Siderúrgica de Guadalajara and Corporación ASL), companies that are affiliated with Canacero, assisted the SE in the investigation.

The Mexican importers Ferre Barniedo also participated in the investigation, with service centers in Monclova, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Puebla and the States of Mexico (Ecatepec and Chalco).

The Mexican importer Plesa Anáhuac with service centers in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Ciudad del Carmen, also Recal Aceros with an operation center in El Salto, Jalisco and sales offices in Mexico City.

The exporters that participated in the investigation are subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal: ArcelorMittal Commercial Sections and ArcelorMittal Olaberría Bergara. As well as British Steel Limited.

According to the SE, the joint export potential of Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom is more than three times the production capacity of steel girders in Mexico and three times the consumption capacity in the country.