Mexico imposes AD duties of up to 12 percent on grinding balls imported from China

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 01:10:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government today published the final resolution to the antidumping investigation of steel balls imported from China and imposed compensatory duties for price discrimination of between 3.68 to 12.35 percent.

“The administrative investigation procedure regarding unfair international trade practices, in its form of price discrimination, is declared concluded, and the following definitive compensatory quotas are imposed on imports of steel balls for grinding, originating in China, regardless of the country of origin,” the Ministry of Economy (SE) published today in the official gazette of the Mexican government (DOF).

The penalty is 3.68 percent, for imports from the company Iraeta Energy; 4.45 percent for imports from Oriental Casting; of 12.35 percent for imports from Changshu Longte, Shandong Shengye and other exporting companies, added the Mexican foreign trade regulator.

This antidumping tax is additional to the tariff that Mexico decreed on steel products since August 2023 for all countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement, including China, India, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, Ukraine, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan. That tariff will be in effect until July 31, 2025.

Steel balls for grinding, mainly used in the mining sector, are imported into Mexico with tariff item 7326.11.03 of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE).

The investigation began in September 2022 at the request of the Mexican unit of the American company Molycorp, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The investigation period was from January 1 to December 31, 2021 and the damage analysis period was from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021.


