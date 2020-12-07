﻿
Mexico concludes sunset review, eliminates duties on steel nail imports from China

Monday, 07 December 2020 21:25:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, concluded a sunset review over the imports of Chinese steel nails, it said late last week.

SE said it didn’t find enough evidence that eliminating anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of the Chinese product would harm domestic product. As such, SE concluded the review and eliminated the AD duties.

The products subject to the sunset review fall under the HS code 7317.00.99. SE said imports of Chinese steel nails will no longer pay the former AD duties, which ranged between $0.50 per kilogram (kg) and $0.54/kg or $500/mt-$540/mt.


