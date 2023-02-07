﻿
Mexican vehicle production increases 2.4 percent in January

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 01:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Vehicle production in Mexico totaled 280,315 units in January, up 2.4 percent, year-over-year, and the ninth consecutive monthly increase, according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The volume produced in January 2022 is also the first increase after three Januarys in contraction; in January 2019, it was the first month of the six-year term of the current government, production increased 10.0 percent and a historical record was recorded with 334,263 units.

In January 2020, 2021, and 2022, production decreased 1.8 percent, 15.1 percent, and 1.8 percent, respectively.

As for vehicle trade, 238,135 units were exported in January 2022, 9.9 percent more than in January 2021, the second consecutive increase.

INEGI information comes from the records of three companies and the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), which brings together 22 vehicle assemblers.

The companies not affiliated with that chamber are the Chinese companies Motornation (Changan, Beijing Automotive Group and Jiangling Motors Corporation), Chirey Motor and the Mexican company that has billionaire Carlos Slim Helú as a partner in Giant Motors Latin America that manufactures the Chinese brands JAC Motors and First Automobile Works (FAW).


