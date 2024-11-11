 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexican...

Mexican steel producer prices up 0.4 percent in October

Monday, 11 November 2024 11:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican steel producer prices in October rose 0.4 percent year-over-year, breaking the negative downward trend of the last 24 consecutive months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In October, the Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding oil and with services increased 5.5 percent year-over-year. Prices with oil and with services increased 5.1 percent year-over-year. Annual Consumer Price Index inflation was 4.8 percent in the same month.

The prices for steel ingots and plates increased by 5.7 percent and 0.6 percent year-over-year for steel sheet. In contrast, the rebar decreased by 6.5 percent.

Prices for steel profiles decreased by 4.7 percent, steel wires by 2.5 percent, steel bars by 1.3 percent and the prices of metal structures declined by 1.0 percent.

In contrast, wire rod prices increased by 2.9 percent and galvanized sheet prices increased by 5.9 percent.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Mexico's finished steel consumption down 5.7 percent in September

11 Nov | Steel News

Ternium capex up to $4.1 billion in 2024-2025

08 Nov | Steel News

Judicial sale of Mexican steel company AHMSA begins due to bankruptcy

08 Nov | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 45, 2024

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Liquid steel production in Mexico down 14.3 percent in September

08 Nov | Steel News

Mexican steelmaker GASA installs EAF in plant to produce 650,000 mt of steel plate

04 Nov | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 44, 2024

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ternium CEO Vedoya: Mexico must reduce purchases from Asia to integrate with America

01 Nov | Steel News

Alacero: Steel consumption in Mexico will fall 5.0 percent in 2024 and grow 6.7 percent in 2025

01 Nov | Steel News

Fatal accident at Simec plant in Mexico

31 Oct | Steel News