Mexican steel producer prices up 0.4 percent in October

Mexican steel producer prices in October rose 0.4 percent year-over-year, breaking the negative downward trend of the last 24 consecutive months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In October, the Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding oil and with services increased 5.5 percent year-over-year. Prices with oil and with services increased 5.1 percent year-over-year. Annual Consumer Price Index inflation was 4.8 percent in the same month.

The prices for steel ingots and plates increased by 5.7 percent and 0.6 percent year-over-year for steel sheet. In contrast, the rebar decreased by 6.5 percent.

Prices for steel profiles decreased by 4.7 percent, steel wires by 2.5 percent, steel bars by 1.3 percent and the prices of metal structures declined by 1.0 percent.

In contrast, wire rod prices increased by 2.9 percent and galvanized sheet prices increased by 5.9 percent.