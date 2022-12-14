Mexican production of iron pellets falls 6.2 percent in October

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 01:15:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The production of iron pellets in Mexico decreased 6.2 percent in October, year-over-year, to 576,800 mt, the national statistics agency Inegi reported today.

The volume of production of the four main metals and steel minerals decreased 4.0 percent, all in annual comparison, to 1.0 million mt. The volume of coke was 35,300 mt, 1.1 percent less; non-coking coal was 371,100 mt, 0.6 percent less, and manganese 19,600 mt, 5.3 percent less.

The production value of the pellets was MXN 896.3 million, 6.2 percent less in nominal terms (with inflation) compared to the same month of 2021. Considering today's peso-dollar exchange rate (MNX 20.19), it is equivalent to $44.4 million .

With the information from Inegi, SteelOrbis obtained the average prices per ton. Pellets had a value of $77.0/mt, 2.3 percent less (all percentage variations are with respect to the price in Mexican pesos); coke $274.1/mt, 4.2 percent less; manganese $191.8/mt, 21.1 percent less. Non-coking coal was the only one up 0.1 percent to $30.1/mt.