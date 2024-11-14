 |  Login 
Mexican mining and metallurgical exports up 23 percent in September

Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:22:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Exports of mining and metallurgical products totaled $1.38 billion in September, up 23.4 percent year-on-year. This is the third consecutive annual increase, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of imports of mining and metallurgical products totaled $1.41 billion, up 15.1 percent year-on-year.

Trade flow totaled $2.79 billion, 19.1 percent or $447 million more than in September 2023. The trade balance was negative for Mexico by $24 million, 76.5 percent less than the $101 million deficit in August 2023.

In the accumulated period to September, exports totaled $10.85 billion, imports $12.81 billion, and trade flow $23.66 billion, figures that represented annual increases of 3.1 percent, 3.3 percent, and 3.2 percent, respectively, compared to the January-September period of last year.

The accumulated trade balance was negative for Mexico by $1.96 billion, 4.0 percent more than the trade deficit of the first nine months of last year.


