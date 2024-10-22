 |  Login 
Mexican Mexstamp begins construction of its second automotive stamping plant

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 10:17:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican company Mextamp announced that it has begun construction work on its second 4,000-square-meter plant to process metals for the auto parts industry in the central city of Aguascalientes, the local government reported.

“Mexstamp announced an investment for the expansion of MXN 70 million ($3.5 million) and the creation of new jobs to consolidate its second plant for stamping, molding and die-cutting of metals for auto parts,” reported the governor of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel on her personal account on “X” (formerly Twitter).

According to the newspaper El Heraldo, the new plant will have an area of ​​4,000 square meters in the city of Jesús María, which is located 15 miles north of the production plant of Nissan, the second largest vehicle producer in Mexico.

The expansion will allow a 40 percent increase in the transformation of metals for the production of auto parts. The company currently has an annual stamping capacity of half a million tons of metals.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

