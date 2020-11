Monday, 02 November 2020 23:04:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet production in August decreased 17.4 percent, year-over-year, to 517,440 mt, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi.

Mexican iron pellet production in August increased 10.1 percent, month-over-month, from 469,721 mt.

Mexican iron pellet output in the accumulated period of January to August this year dropped 17.1 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in August fell 3.5 percent, month-over-month, and 2.9 percent, year-over-year.