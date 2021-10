Thursday, 30 September 2021 23:17:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet production in July rose 5.4 percent, year-over-year, to 495,040 mt, said statistics agency, Inegi, on Thursday. On a monthly basis, output improved 1.6 percent, month-over-month, from 487,357 mt in June.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Mexican iron pellet production declined 2 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in July grew 2.7 percent, month-over-month, and 1 percent, year-over-year.