Tuesday, 01 September 2020 00:59:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet output in June fell 16.9 percent, year-over-year, to 492,953 mt, statistics agency Inegi said. Production dropped 0.8 percent, month-over-month, from 497,216 mt in May.

According to Inegi, Mexican iron pellet output in H1 fell 16.4 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in June increased 21.4 percent, month-over- month, and 1.5 percent, year-over-year.