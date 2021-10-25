Mexican economic activity increases in August

Monday, 25 October 2021 21:15:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican economic activity in August rose 3.8 percent, year-over-year, but declined 1.6 percent, month-over-month, according to statistics agency, Inegi.

Primary and secondary activities in August grew 0.8 percent, and 5.2 percent, both year-over-year. Likewise, Mexican tertiary activities in August improved 3.4 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, Mexican primary activities in August dropped 2.4 percent, month-over-month. Government data indicated secondary activities in August rose 0.4 percent, month-over-month, while tertiary activities in August decreased 2.5 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.