Mexican CRC consumption up 10.2 percent in September

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased by 10.2 percent, year-over-year, in September to 412,000 metric tons (mt), the eleventh consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

It is the seventh time, at least in the last 32 months (since January 2022) that consumption exceeds 400,000 mt per month. The maximum level in that period was last July with 434,000 mt.

CRC production in Mexico increased 12.0 percent, year-over-year, to 279,000 mt. It is the fifth consecutive annual increase and is the largest volume produced in the last eight months.

In the cumulative period from January to September, consumption was 3.67 million mt, 15.9 percent or 503,000 mt more than in the same period in 2023. Production totaled 2.37 million mt, 6.9 percent more.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, CRC producers in Mexico are Ternium, Galvasid and Tyasa. Before the insolvency shutdown, Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) also produced.