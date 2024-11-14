 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexican...

Mexican CRC consumption up 10.2 percent in September

Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:19:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased by 10.2 percent, year-over-year, in September to 412,000 metric tons (mt), the eleventh consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

It is the seventh time, at least in the last 32 months (since January 2022) that consumption exceeds 400,000 mt per month. The maximum level in that period was last July with 434,000 mt.

CRC production in Mexico increased 12.0 percent, year-over-year, to 279,000 mt. It is the fifth consecutive annual increase and is the largest volume produced in the last eight months.

In the cumulative period from January to September, consumption was 3.67 million mt, 15.9 percent or 503,000 mt more than in the same period in 2023. Production totaled 2.37 million mt, 6.9 percent more.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, CRC producers in Mexico are Ternium, Galvasid and Tyasa. Before the insolvency shutdown, Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) also produced.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Whirlpool sees Mexico's appliance market size at $19.9 billion by 2032

14 Nov | Steel News

Inegi: Scrap metal prices could be included in the PPI in Mexico

14 Nov | Steel News

Mexican mining and metallurgical exports up 23 percent in September

14 Nov | Steel News

Mexico threatens retaliation if Donald Trump applies 25 percent tariffs

13 Nov | Steel News

Canadian politician suggests expelling Mexico from USMCA

13 Nov | Steel News

HRC consumption in Mexico up 27 percent in September

13 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's steel product exports fall to lowest level in 47 months in September

12 Nov | Steel News

Steel production in Mexico plummets 26 percent in September

12 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's finished steel consumption down 5.7 percent in September

11 Nov | Steel News

Mexican steel producer prices up 0.4 percent in October

11 Nov | Steel News