Mexican CRC consumption declines, production increases in 2022

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 21:10:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Cold rolled coil (CRC) was the second most consumed finished steel product with 4.14 million metric tons (mt) in all of 2022, a lower figure of 7.0 percent or 311,000 mt compared to 2021, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

With 3.28 million mt of production in 2022, CRC was the second most important in the manufacture of all finished steel products; production increased 184,000 mt or 5.9 percent, compared to 2021.

In the international market, Mexican CRC more than doubled its exports. Exports in 2021 totaled 128,000 mt and in 2022 it was 312,000 mt. This represented an increase of 143.8 percent or 184,000 mt. Despite this strong increase, CRC was the seventh largest export product.

Meanwhile, CRC exports plummeted 20.9 percent or 311,000 mt less compared to 2021, totaling 1.17 million mt.

According to another report by Canacero, in Mexico the three CRC producers are AHMSA, Ternium and Talleres y Aceros (TYASA).


