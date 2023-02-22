﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CRC production in Mexico increases 8.0 percent in December

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:41:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Cold rolled coil (CRC) production in Mexico increased 8.0 percent, year-over-year, in December to 92,955 metric tons (mt). Although it is the 11th annualized increase, in the last 33 months production has been below 100,000 mt, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics agency Inegi.

From February to May 2022, the production level exceeded 100,000 mt. This production is far from the historical record of 206,878 mt registered in October 2017.

According to Inegi data, in the steel market in Mexico for all of 2022, CRC production was 1.19 million mt, 16.2 percent more than in 2021.


Tags: Crc Flats Mexico North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC prices rise amid local demand revival, higher futures prices

22 Feb | Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices slump amid fall in bookings, long-term supply deals elusive

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

Mill raises flats prices in Romania, retail prices remain stable

17 Feb | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports down 2.5 percent in December

16 Feb | Steel News

US flats prices inch higher after mills’ fifth price increase announcement

16 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 7

16 Feb | Flats and Slab

Domestic and import HRC prices in EU stable at high levels despite slow trade

15 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move up slightly

15 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s CRC imports down 13.5 percent in 2022

15 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 15.8% in early Feb

15 Feb | Steel News