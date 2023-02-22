CRC production in Mexico increases 8.0 percent in December

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:41:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Cold rolled coil (CRC) production in Mexico increased 8.0 percent, year-over-year, in December to 92,955 metric tons (mt). Although it is the 11th annualized increase, in the last 33 months production has been below 100,000 mt, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from national statistics agency Inegi.

From February to May 2022, the production level exceeded 100,000 mt. This production is far from the historical record of 206,878 mt registered in October 2017.

According to Inegi data, in the steel market in Mexico for all of 2022, CRC production was 1.19 million mt, 16.2 percent more than in 2021.