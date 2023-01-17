﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican CRC trade flow down 18 percent by value in November

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 19:54:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of the trade flow of cold rolled coils (CRC) registered its fifth drop and in November decreased 18.1 percent, year-over-year, to $106 million. This reduction was due to the 30.9 percent drop in imports and the 114.8 percent increase in exports, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

In Mexico, for every $100 worth of CRC exported, $340 were imported. In November, the value of imports decreased 30.9 percent, year over year, to $82 million. It is the sixth consecutive annualized reduction in value and in the accumulated 11 months they totaled $1,149 million, 3.9 percent below the historical record (for an 11-month period) of $1,195 million in 2021.

The value of Mexican CRC exports rebounded 114.8 percent, year-over-year, in November to $24 million. In the accumulated it is $365 million, 89.7 percent more.


Tags: Crc Flats Mexico North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Indian mills start second flat product base price hike for January

17 Jan | Flats and Slab

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills hike prices again to offset costlier feedstock, weak currency

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices rise amid less supply and good mood, not due to better demand

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

US flat rolled steel prices still inching up; buyers still cautious

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports down 24.1 percent in November

13 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coated and CRC prices rise further amid positive sentiment

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices trend up, demand slightly better

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices rise sharply amid better local market, stronger RMB

11 Jan | Flats and Slab

US CRC imports up 1.4 percent in November

09 Jan | Steel News