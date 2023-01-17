Mexican CRC trade flow down 18 percent by value in November

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 19:54:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of the trade flow of cold rolled coils (CRC) registered its fifth drop and in November decreased 18.1 percent, year-over-year, to $106 million. This reduction was due to the 30.9 percent drop in imports and the 114.8 percent increase in exports, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

In Mexico, for every $100 worth of CRC exported, $340 were imported. In November, the value of imports decreased 30.9 percent, year over year, to $82 million. It is the sixth consecutive annualized reduction in value and in the accumulated 11 months they totaled $1,149 million, 3.9 percent below the historical record (for an 11-month period) of $1,195 million in 2021.

The value of Mexican CRC exports rebounded 114.8 percent, year-over-year, in November to $24 million. In the accumulated it is $365 million, 89.7 percent more.