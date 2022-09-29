﻿
English
Metso Outotec to supply pelletizing plant to China

Thursday, 29 September 2022 10:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will supply an iron-ore pelletizing plant to China-based Shougang Qian’an Iron and Steel Co. Ltd.

Pellet production at the Qian’an plant is estimated to start by the end of 2023.

Metso Outotec’s traveling grate technology will ensure high performance and quality, while significantly decreasing energy consumption and emissions.

According to its statement, this is Metso’s fifth pelletizing plant order in China since 2020.


