Metso Outotec to supply grinding mills to South American iron ore project

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 12:38:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver sustainable grinding technology to an iron ore project in South America. The total value of the order is over €10 million, and it was booked in the orders received during the second quarter of the current year.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of the engineering, manufacturing and supply of four Vertimill® vertical grinding mills. The grinding mills are expected to save more than 30 percent of installed power compared to a conventional ball mill circuit.


