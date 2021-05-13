Metso Outotec signs another contract with Chinese plant maker

Thursday, 13 May 2021 11:25:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a press release by Metso Outotec, the company has signed a contract with Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co, Ltd. (BSIET) on the delivery of environmentally sound pelletizing technology for Yunnan Yuxi Yukun Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. The iron ore pelletizing plant will be built in the Dahua industry park of Eshan, Yuxi, Yunnan, China. The order value is not disclosed.

The delivery in question includes the engineering and design of the indurating system, engineering of the process gas fan system, supply of proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training. While the Yukun plant targets annual production of 4 million mt of pellets, production is expected to start in 2023.

Attaul H. Ahmad, Vice President of Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec, stated that this is the third pellet plant order they have received within a short period of time from China. “Driven by rapid modernization of its economy, construction, infrastructure and manufacturing industries, China is continuously developing its production facilities and capabilities to meet the domestic and world demand, as well as the increasing sustainability requirements related to emissions control and carbon neutrality,” he said.