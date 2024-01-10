Finland’s Outokumpu increases stake in Rajakiiri wind farm

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 14:14:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has decided to invest in a further stake in the Rajakiiri wind farm in Tornio, as part of its strategy to increase its self-sufficiency in energy production. With the latest investment, Outokumpu’s ownership in the 45MW wind farm rises to a level of close to 9MW and 19.9 percent of shares.

“In the summer of 2023, we started a journey to gradually increase our investments into electricity production to better diversify our energy consumption sources and to reduce our electricity-related risk through more predictable energy pricing and less market-based volatility,” Tony Lindström, general manager of the company’s energy unit Outokumpu EvoEnergy.