Finland’s Metso Corporation invests in DRI smelting furnace facility

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has invested €8 million to build a state-of-the-art direct reduced iron (DRI) smelting furnace pilot facility in Pori. The new facility will allow customer-specific pilot-scale testing to demonstrate the applicability and results of Metso’s Outotec® DRI Smelting Furnace technology, which supports decarbonizing the iron and steel industry.

The construction of the facility has started, and the first production is expected in the latter part of 2024. Combined with a direct reduction plant, Metso’s Outotec® DRI Smelting Furnace substitutes traditional blast furnaces in the production, contributing to significant reduction in carbon emissions.