Outokumpu to continue procuring hot rolling services from AMNS

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that has extended its existing hot rolling service procurement agreement with India-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) on mutually acceptable terms until October 1, 2051.

With the extended agreement, AMNS will continue to provide hot rolling services to Outokumpu’s cold rolling operations at Calvert, Alabama.

“As we have extended the hot rolling contract, we can now shift our focus more towards the evaluation of a possible cold rolling capacity expansion, which would enable us to directly increase our cold rolled deliveries and grow in North America,” Heikki Malinen, CEO of Outokumpu, said.